Senate President Bill Ferguson says lawmakers will look for other ways for the state, city to secure a safer "Block"

BALTIMORE — Senate President Bill Ferguson says lawmakers will look for other ways for the state and city to secure a safer area on "The Block".

Ferguson issued a statement on Friday saying in part that he appreciates the businesses’ willingness to find common ground and a path forward to secure a safer “Block.”

"As stated last week, this legislation was never about shuttering businesses, especially those who have been disparately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," he continued in the statement. "At the same time, the level of deployment by the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District is an acute concern for other neighborhoods that rely on those same resources. Therefore, before the end of the legislative session, we will adopt the areas of agreement and continue to look for ways for the State and City to provide the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore with the necessary resources to enhance security in the Central Business District."

Businesses on 'The Block' in downtown Baltimore were working with lawmakers following a proposal that would impose a 10 p.m. curfew on the city's red light district.