Business owners on 'The Block' to meet in Little Italy tonight

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at La Scala
Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 25, 2022
BALTIMORE — Business owners on 'The Block' in Baltimore want to talk more about a proposed 10 p.m. curfew for their businesses.

Many of the businesses are bars, gentleman's clubs and other adult-themed venues.

Last month, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson proposed a bill in the General Assembly that would impose that 10 p.m. curfew. Supporters say it would cut down on crime on 'The Block' and allow police to focus on other parts of Baltimore. The business owners argue they're being unfairly targeted.

Last week, Senate President Ferguson tweeted that a compromise had been reached between lawmakers and business owners. But the business owners say they didn't agree to anything. Several of them did meet at the Senate President's office Wednesday evening. They say some progress was made.

Tonight, the business owners plan to talk about the proposal at La Scala Restaurant in Little Italy. The business owners invited the Senate President and several other supporters of the bill including Mayor Brandon Scott.

That gathering is scheduled for 7 p.m.

