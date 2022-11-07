Security guard claims to have killed man who threw brick at him in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Another deadly shooting involving a security guard in Baltimore City.

This time in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street in the Southeast District.

Police were called there just before 1:30 in the morning Monday.

Officers found a 35-year-old man on location suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He later died at an area hospital.

A guard at the scene said the man had thrown a brick at them, leading to the shooting. It's unclear if the guard was hit by the brick.

There's no word yet on if any charges will be filed.

It's the third shooting incident involving a security guard in the city, over the last three weeks.

On October 30, a man was shot and killed by a guard at the Royal Farms store on Washington Boulevard in South Baltimore. The guard in that case has since been charged.

And days before that, a CVS guard shot a theft suspect who allegedly charged at them with a syringe in Harbor East.