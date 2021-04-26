Second round of voting to rename George Fox Middle School starts Tuesday in Anne Arundel Co.

PASADENA, Md. — A second round of voting is set to start Tuesday on the renaming of George Fox Middle School in Anne Arundel County.

There were initially 104 suggested names submitted.

A total of 980 votes were cast. Only 65 of the suggested names received a vote, but none reached the 50 percent threshold triggering a second round.

By rule, the pool has been narrowed down to the 10 names that finished with the most votes. The names that came in ninth and tenth place each tied for 11 votes as did one other, meaning it too qualified for the second round.

Here's a list of the top 11 vote getters from the first round.

Northeast Middle School (405)

Stoney Creek Middle School (86)

Green Haven Middle School (66)

Pasadena Middle School (63)

Havenwood Middle School (44)

Fox Middle School (43)

Fox Den Middle School (21)

The Middle School (19)

Malcom X Middle School (11)

Sunset Middle School (11)

Two Rivers Middle School (11)

The second round is open for families of students who attend the six schools in the Northeast cluster, and for staff members of George Fox Middle School from 9 a.m. on April 27 through 5 p.m. on April 30.

Each student or employee ID number is allowed one vote, which will be cast electronically. Eligible voters should receive a link to the ballot by email.

The name with the most votes will be forwarded to the Board of Education, who will consider the recommendation in May.

The School Board unanimously decided on March 17 to rename the school, named after the first Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in 1949.

Fox in the past had reportedly opposed equal pay for African-American teachers, prompting a committee to propose the name change.