Pasadena’s George Fox Middle School will be renamed after unanimous vote by board of education

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Pasadena’s George Fox Middle School will be renamed after a unanimous vote by the board of education.

It's a building that has borne the name of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first superintendent since it opened in 1949.

The vote came shortly after members of George Fox Middle School Historical Renaming Evaluation Committee delivered their report to the Board, which voted last July to form the panel following a discussion of comments attributed to Fox during a court case regarding equal pay for African-American teachers, something Fox opposed.

“To have students sit in a building named for a man who championed Jim Crow and segregationist policies and structures does not align with the AACPS core value of All Means All,” Jamie Hurman-Cougnet, a committee member and vice president of the George Fox Middle School PTSA, told the Board.

Fox served as the superintendent from 1916 to 1946.

An Executive Summary of the committee’s report can be found here.