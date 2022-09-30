Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Baltimore to promote children's playgrounds

BALTIMORE — Vice President Kamala Harris's husband Douglas Emhoff, along with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, made their way to Baltimore Thursday to further promote access to recreational places.

It's a kick off to 25 in 5, an initiative looking to provide more play space for children in parks and playgrounds in 25 places in five years.

A partnership with Kaboom, a non-profit organization that helps communities build playgrounds for children.

"You're talking about dozens of playgrounds that are going to be done throughout Baltimore," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

To some kids, it’s the best part of their day, playing on the monkey bars, going down the slide and swinging.

"Being with my friends and probably the swing," said Beauty Simpson.

Also on board with this initiative, Second Gentleman Emhoff and Murthy were speaking with parents and children about how important physical health is not only for the body, but also the brain.

"We were able to talk to some of the children and the parents and you heard what we heard; you heard the value in what these open spaces provide to children." "It helps with their physical health, but most importantly their mental health," said Emhoff.

"We've got to do everything that we can to reinvest in the mental health and well-being of our children and one of those steps that we got to take is making play something that is part of our kids day. Making sure that there is safe places for them to play and making sure that safe places to play are equitably distributed,” said Murthy.

Mayor Scott also says 41 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used toward building new rec centers, pools, basketball courts and playgrounds throughout the city.

Baltimore is the start to this program with Kaboom, they are looking to expand to other places outside the city.

