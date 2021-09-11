Second annual Maryland Restaurant Week begins next week

BALTIMORE — Maryland Restaurant Week is making a return next week as restaurants across the state continue to try and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Starting on Sept. 17th, restaurants in Maryland will offer specials and discounts for customers until the 26th.

The first ever Maryland restaurant week was held last year to support struggling restaurants impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re really looking forward to the second annual Maryland Restaurant Week this year as restrictions have allowed restaurants to fully operate again,” said Marshall Weston Jr. who is the President & CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM)

According to RAM, 14 percent of Maryland restaurants closed permanently since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s nearly 1,700 restaurants across the state.

Mothers Federal Hill Grille participated in the event last year when capacity was limited to 50 percent.

“It was definitely successful. A lot of people were excited to get out,” said John Hughes who is the general manager of Mothers Federal Hill Grille.

Hughes is hoping it will be even more successful for them now that they are fully open.

“I think the biggest opportunity is bringing guests who typically don’t dine out or they don’t go out on a Monday or Tuesday, instead they normally come during the weekends so it’s bringing a different kind of guest inside of the doors that you normally wouldn’t be able to reach.”

For more information on the second annual Maryland restaurant week, you visit RAM’s website here.