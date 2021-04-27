Scaveganza: a way to help Harford County businesses and BGC

HARFORD COUNTY, md. — Mother's Day weekend you can help the Boys & Girls Club while supporting the local businesses in Harford County. BGC is hosting a three-day scavenger hunt around the county, called Scaveganza!

You can participate as much or as little as you want from noon on Friday, May 7 until the evening of Sunday, May 9. The winner of Scaveganza will get $1,000 in gift cards to local companies. The weekend will be filled with different activities at places throughout the county.

"The small businesses that have decided to participate are going to benefit from folks who have missions where they have to visit their business or spend money and if you spend money it's worth more points," said Derek DeWitt, the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club for Harford and Cecil Counties. He added, "I think it’s a perfect time for us to get out and support our local businesses and do so in a safe way."

This event is $10 per person. All the money raised goes right to the Boys & Girls Club.

"Boys & Girls Clubs are dependent upon the charity and kindness of our communities. It’s how we do what we do on a daily basis serving thousands of kids. It’s fundraisers like this that are key to making sure we can do that moving forward," DeWitt.

All you have to do is go out with your family and friends and enjoy your time exploring Harford County and supporting the local businesses.

Sign up here.