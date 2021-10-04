Saying goodbye to Mr. Stanley aka 'Pulaski Pete'

MIDDLE RIVER — You never realize the impact a person has on others until they’re gone.

The turnout of this crowd shows you just how many hearts Mr. Stanley touched in his 68 years of life.

A home depot parking lot — transformed into a service filled with singing— glowing candles, and heavy hearts to remember Mr. Stanley.

“I’ve seen Mr. Stanley for the last 10 years walking up and down route 40. My heart went out to him and his family when I found out the tragic news.”

Scott Wilson and his wife are among the hundreds walking away memories of Mr. Stanley this will live long beyond his years.

2 of Mr. Stanley’s taking in the support from a community that’s embraced him as if he was their brother.

“it’s overwhelming, I’ll tell you that. I wasn't expecting this."

“He was just a quiet guy, in his own little world who did what he wanted to do.”

Frank & his sister anne tied together by a thread of memories folks who travelled up and down Pulaski Highway cherish of the man known as “Pulaski Pete”. “the walking man” and “ that guy

The stories I hear about people he was in contact with it was… I just can’t get a handle on it. All of the people that wanted to help him and he didn’t want it. People wanted to give him money. He didn’t want it.”

The youngest sibling five— the lover of all things outdoors especially fishing and hunting— suffered from mental health issues—sometimes battling them alone…but never unnoticed.

“I’m hoping the share of love of everybody around here can maybe uplift this whole world so we can love each other a lot more than what we are now.”

The message families walked away tonight is simple ‘life is short’ and we should cherish those we love by showing them and telling them every chance we get.