Mr. Stanley's final steps

BALTIMORE — You did not know his name, but you knew him well. You would give him a ten spot and he would give you a five and five singles in return.

He did not want your money. He wanted your respect.

Mr. Stanley walked into your life twenty years ago and was carted out of your life on Saturday night.

He made his last left, right, left and nine o’clock on Saturday night.

The 68-year-old from White Marsh, Rosedale, Overlea area was hit by a car on Pulaski Highway at Campbell.

Every single day you would see him up and down walking on Route 40. He was nicknamed “Pulaski Pete”. “The Walking Man”, “That Guy”. People are heartbroken over the news of Mr. Stanley’s death. They came out to make a memorial at the spot he died.

George and Donna Tamaris would see him all the time, trying to offer what they could and Mr. Stanley just said, no, put his head down and kept a move on.

Amazing how a man you did not know moved you in such a way.

The family is overwhelmed at the outpouring and the love for their loved one. Now they are planning for a celebration of life.

As the tag on a flower left at the scene says, “we will miss your presence everyday on Pulaski Highway.”