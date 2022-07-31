Rutherford Heights celebrates first reunion Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Tucked away in Windsor Mill, the community of Rutherford Heights celebrated their first reunion Saturday afternoon.

The neighborhood holds a lot of history as it brought together people from opposite sides of Baltimore. Many of the residents can recall their parents moving from them from the city into this suburban neighborhood when they were children.

"For me, coming from the city and being real active with so much to do, but then coming to a rural area. I was like wait a minute," said Le'Nard Chisolm, member of the community.

Chisolm moved to the community when he was only 10 and is touted as the "big brother" or the "community organizer" by other members.

Lisha Solomon Evans, another community member, describes the area as "wholesome."

"It was very wholesome. Everybody parented each other's children. I mean, it just in general, it was Mayberry. Urban stuff," said Evans.

Living in this neighborhood taught everyone how to get along with each other without being disrespectful, a quality that Chisolm says is a major descriptor of the community.

"I mean, we couldn't believe when we first started, it was, Okay, let's try this. Let's try that. And everybody was very instrumental of what they brought as a community member to the tape, you know, and that really helped," Chisolm explained.

Now, the people in the area continue to build on the legacy their parents left for them.

"So the legacy that our parents just kind of created, I'm thinking now we're able to propel that energy within our own families and neighborhoods, and which has been a blessing to be able to come back here," said Chisolm.