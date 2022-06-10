Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Maryland Governor

BALTIMORE — One of Maryland's Democratic Gubernatorial candidates has suspended their primary campaign.

Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced his decision Friday, citing "financial challenges."

“Having considered the financial challenges facing our campaign in the coming weeks, my running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately," Baker explained.

Despite his decision, Baker claims he "consistently polled near the top of the Democratic primary field."

He spent a large portion of his campaign focusing on crime in Baltimore City, including a plan to remove 'squeegee boys' from the streets.

"The issues to which we have spoken on – most notably, the existential crises of murder and lawlessness in the City of Baltimore, and the corrosive effect of corporate and dark money upon our political system – have soundly resonated with voters and our fellow candidates," added Baker.

He vowed to remain involved in state politics and continue advocating for his proposed policies.

The Democratic primary field remains crowded with the likes of current State Comptroller Peter Franchot, author Wes Moore, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, and former Obama officials John King and Tom Perez.

Baker did not indicated if he plans to endorse and throw his support behind one of those candidates.

