BALTIMORE — A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in an overturned car Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore.

Police responded to a crash in the 4200 block of Nadine Avenue.

There, officers found the driver inside the car unresponsive after he had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.