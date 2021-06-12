Road closures, water rescues and evacuations as heavy rain hits Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore area was hit with an about an inch of rain, which caused flash flooding, leading to road closures, water rescues and even evacuations.

High water closed Ruxton Road at Bellona Avenue in Towson. Crews had to rescue at least two drivers as their cars stalled in the water.

Baltimore County Emergency Management tweeted “multiple cars have either driven or attempted to drive past the closed road sign. NEVER IGNORE BARRICADES! The road is not safe.”

The heavy rain also caused concern for people near the Jones Falls and especially at the Meadow Mill business complex.

The rising water only reached the parking lot there, but the Baltimore City Fire Department evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution due to the area being prone to flood.

Paul McGraw and Pam Troup had restorations at La Cuchara, which is one of the businesses in the complex, but were surprised to find out they never opened because of the concerns about the high water.

“They just shut down an hour ago,” Troup said. “That’s unfortunate but we’ll find another place.”

She said she understood it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“The Jones Falls floods out sometimes,” Troup said. "Got to be safe.”

There were also many others areas that experienced flash flooding as well, but there were no reports of any injuries.