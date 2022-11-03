Rising food costs leaves heavy pressure on Anne Arundel County Food Bank

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — The price of everything is higher because of inflation, and that has many even more concerned as we head into the holiday season.

The Anne Arundel county food bank is feeling that effect as well, but on a bigger scale.

"We received requests for 4,000 frozen turkeys or chicken items, of which we are only able to meet the need for 2,000," said Leah Paley, CEO of Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

As the demand for those who need help feeding their families, the supply has gone down and costs are sky high. Some Items are 130% higher or more than last year

"Things like oatmeal, pasta sauce, we're looking at costs that have gone from $9 per case to $19 for a case of those items so, our dollars are not going as far as they used to," Paley said.

In Anne Arundel county, they have seen a 12% increase in prices, making the average consumer spend $311 more a month for groceries. They have not heard from any state or federal officials about previous pandemic help that's been coming in, so the food bank expects, after June, the state and federal money will go away.

"So we're looking at a $1.3 million dollar gap that we are going to have to close in order to meet the demand," said Paley.

Many of us have used websites like Amazon and others to buy gifts for ourselves or family members, you can use the same websites to help out those in need over the holidays.

"On our donation page we have links to our Amazon and target registries we have items on there that an individual can purchase and those items there a ship directly to our doors," Paley said.

But that's not the end of the good news by going online to help.

"If you tell Amazon that this is for us and that you've accepted us as your charity of choice, an additional percentage of your purchase and every purchase there after goes directly to us as well," said Haley.