Reward for information goes up in Trevor White case

BALTIMORE, Md. — The reward has increased for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a soul food restaurant in Baltimore.

The reward is now $18,000 because of a private escrow fund set up on behalf of Trevor White.

Police say White was shot several times at his home on Lakeside Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on Father's Day.

White co-owned the soul food restaurant RMYKS in Little Italy, had a tax service on Liberty Road and was the director of Rebuild Metro, a non-profit group that focuses on affordable housing.

The 40-year-old was a husband and father, leaving behind a wife and four children.