Residents recovering after EF-1 tornado crashes Smith Island

SMITH ISLAND — A waterspout was spotted over Smith Island on the Chesapeake Bay during Thursday’s storm.

The island took a significant hit.

According to Governor Larry Hogan's office, 17 homes were damaged on the island. Three or four of them had significant damage.

The Governor said to help with the clean up, the people of Smith Island have the "full resources of the state to assist with the response.”

Waterspout comes ashore in Maryland

The rotation started as a waterspout and turned into a turned on the island. It was caught on camera.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado hit the island.

Mike Harrison, who was born and raised on Smith Island and had four children born on the island, started as a waterman when he was 10 years old with his father.

His father was caught in a waterspout once.

“It burst on him,” Harrison said.

Living on Smith Island is a very hardy and difficult life. Unfortunately, weather events like this or just a part of that life.

“The people on Smith Island are close to the Lord,” Harrison said.

Harrison said a lot of these weather events could have turned out worse than they actually did.

He heard about a woman surviving despite her house being destroyed.

“Over there yesterday, when she woke up and there was only one wall still standing, and she lived through it,” Harrison said. "I don't want to see anybody get hurt, life's too precious.”

As vulnerable as Smith Island is, Harrison still believes they'll come through OK.

“I just think the people are so resilient,” Harrison said. “It just runs off of them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up here for the recovery effort.