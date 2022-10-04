Remnants of Hurricane Ian hit Ocean City, minor flooding reported

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is feeling the effects of the storm that came from down south. Ocean City officials have been pushing sand off the boardwalk and moving sand around on the beaches.

High tide came in at 5:00 this afternoon and it brought the water levels up even higher. Scott Houseten has taken many pictures since he moved here in the 80's.

"The Nor'easter winds send sea water into the bays which raise the water levels and then we have days and days of 20 mph of winds, which can eventually do damage on buildings and then the flooding comes up and does a lot of damage on the roads and some of the low lying areas on the island," said Houseten.

The only thing higher than the water on Ocean City is the sand being thrown around by this heavy equipment. That's what happens every storm. Mother nature pushes the sand on shore and we spend the next couple of days pushing it out.

Although the usual flooding happened here, no great damage was reported.

These storms used to be much more impactful to our favorite vacation destination. Governor Schaefer started the beach replenishment project in "88."

Sand was dredge from offshore and spread over 9 miles of the Ocean City beach.

"I can remember years where there was big winter storms where actual water would crash over the old dunes and into the streets, but that doesn't happen anymore," said Schaefer.

Scott and Katie Chambers and their friend Oswald came here just for the storms.

"The weather doesn't stop us. If anything, it makes it more interesting," said Scott Chambers.

"I checked the weather just before we came out and I said look we got a window where it's not raining, let's go see what we can see down on the boardwalk," said Katie Chambers.

They handled the storms like pros, but what about Oswald?

"Oh, he still enjoys it. He don't care, it's all about the smells for him," said Katie Chambers.