Remembering lives lost from DUI crashes in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan spoke at the 18th annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony.

This event recognizes past victims of drunk and impaired driver crashes. Names are called of those lost and photos displayed to remind us of the dangers of driving impaired.

Governor Hogan recognizes the difficulties for families of those victims and their continued push for better laws and awareness.

"I know that this time of year is especially difficult for you and your families, there's an empty seat at your dinner table but, what you are doing and it saves lives," he said.

As we head into the holidays, which is historically the time for most DWI crashes, there really is no reason to get behind the wheel of a care while impaired.

"There's no need," said Col. Jones. "There is sober ride shares, there's apps out there that can get you a ride. You have your cabs, you have your conventional modes of transportation through mass transit where you need to get or simple just pick up the phone and call someone and say 'I've had too much to drink and I need a ride home so I don't create a tragic circumstance on Maryland's roadways'."