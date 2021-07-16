Regional fishing open comes to town

A big weekend for fishing as anglers from all over hope to reel in some big money.

Tomorrow, the National Harbor will host the Bass Pro Shops regional qualifier tournament.

About 400 anglers came to Bass Pro in Arundel Mills to register for the Bass Pro Shops US Open fishing tournament. It will be on the Potomac River, centered around the National Harbor.

This is one of seven other regional tournaments around the country, leading up to a national competition in the fall. The winner of this tournament will receive $50,000.

This is the first year for this tournament and it's the biggest pay out in fresh water fishing history. The top 40 finishers and the winner of this tournament go onto the national title with a chance to win $1 million.