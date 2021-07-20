RecruitMilitary and DAV host a veterans job fair

BALTIMORE, md. — DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a Virtual Career Fair for Veterans. The event is on Tuesday, July 20, from 11am to 3pm EST.

The job fair, which is free for all veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists, will help connect job seekers to several employers who are all ready to hire. All candidates have to do is log in, with their resumes, dressed for success.

In addition to providing career opportunities for transitioning military and veterans, RecruitMilitary is also trying to help the more than 600,000 military spouses who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers.

“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special forces attack helicopter pilot.

