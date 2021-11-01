Recovering from the storm in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis city dock has an elevation of about three feet. The storm surge this weekend eclipsed that.

Annapolis Mayor, Gavin Buckley, has seen his share of storms. The high tides and winds could have been worse for our capital city but it was bad enough.

People are used to seeing the mayor riding his bike everywhere to get a round, but Saturday night, the mayor was using another form of transportation in the streets a kayak.

"Our long term solution is to raise city dock roughly six feet," he said. "Build a park on the area that we raise, storm gates and bulk heads that are integrated into the architecture of the city so you don't really notice it."

The whole project will be about $30 million dollars.

The mayor says almost all of it will be covered by federal grants and other financing. An important part of the project will be two pump houses that will free the water in the dock drain system that gets overwhelmed by torrential rains.

" If you do have a lot of rains, that the water can go somewhere. The water can be pulled somewhere and then can be pumped back into Eggo alley and the creek."

Replacing the garage behind Chick&Ruth's will start in January and take a little more than a year and the dock area should take about another two years after that to finish.

Make Annapolis the historic gateway to the Chesapeake Bay, it's a very exciting project.