Ravens plan to release safety Tony Jefferson ahead of 53-man roster

Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (23) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Aug 29, 2022
BALTIMORE  — The Ravens plan to release veteran safety Tony Jefferson as announced by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

The team has to make cuts to get the roster down to 53 players and Jefferson was one of those cuts.

After drafting Kyle Hamilton in the first round and signing Marcus Williams, Jefferson would've seen less opportunities.

During his time with the Ravens, Jefferson had 174 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 23 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble return according to Pro Football Reference.

The team would like to bring the safety back on the practice squad if he doesn't find opportunities elsewhere.

Since he's a veteran, he won't be subject to the waiver process.

