Ravens plan to release safety Tony Jefferson ahead of 53-man roster

BALTIMORE — The Ravens plan to release veteran safety Tony Jefferson as announced by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

The team has to make cuts to get the roster down to 53 players and Jefferson was one of those cuts.

Ravens are planning to release safety Tony Jefferson, per source. Baltimore drafted Kyle Hamilton in round one and signed former Saints standout Marcus Williams, leaving less opportunity for Jefferson, who had a strong preseason, with 9 tackles in one half Saturday vs Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

After drafting Kyle Hamilton in the first round and signing Marcus Williams, Jefferson would've seen less opportunities.

During his time with the Ravens, Jefferson had 174 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 23 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble return according to Pro Football Reference.

The team would like to bring the safety back on the practice squad if he doesn't find opportunities elsewhere.

Since he's a veteran, he won't be subject to the waiver process.