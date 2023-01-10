Ravens logo stenciled at Federal Hill to kick off Wild Card week

BALTIMORE — While the team is working hard to prepare for the game, fans are working hard to pump them up.

Wild Card week has officially kicked off in Baltimore.

The Ravens logo was stenciled on the lawn at Federal Hill and City Hall.

To get fans pumped up, Ravens events are happening all week and Ravens staff says one of the players favorites is a wall of letters sent in from younger fans.

"Kids are really creative and super funny. Sometimes some of the letters that come in you have to laugh and we will hang them up fro the team. It's just another kind of motivation. And again, everyone's really excited for the playoffs and sending the team to Cincinnati for the win,"

