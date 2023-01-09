Ravens announce week of playoff events, activities to celebrate postseason return

BALTIMORE — As the Ravens prepare for their Wild Card matchup against the Bengals, the rest of the organization has put together numerous events and actives for fans to celebrate the teams return to the postseason.

The list of events and activities are as follows:

DAILY EVENTS

Large Logo Stenciling - Tuesday, January 10: The Ravens will visit City Hall at 9 a.m. and Federal Hill after that to paint the Ravens' logo on the grass.

Car Stenciling, presented by Safeway - Thursday, January 12: Fans can drive through at M&T Bank Stadium to get a free Ravens stencil on their cars in Lot D. Fans will also receive giveaways from the Ravens and M&T Bank, while members of the Marching Ravens, Cheerleaders and mascots will also be onsite. The drive-through will take place from 6-10 a.m.

Official Pop-Up Shop: The Ravens Pop-Up Shop returns for three days (Thursday, January 12 - Saturday, January 14) at M&T Bank Stadium from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day. Free parking will be available in Lot B.

Purple Friday Fuel-Up - Friday, January 13: 98 Rock's Justin, Scott and Spiegel morning show will broadcast live from Jimmy's Seafood Restaurant from 6 - 10 a.m. The Ravens Purple Friday Caravan will make a stop from 6:45 - 7:45 a.m. at the Fuel-Up with Ravens Legends, Cheerleaders, Marching Ravens, mascots and giveaways for fans.

Playoff Purple Friday Caravan - Friday, January 13: The Ravens will make nine stops throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County on Friday, beginning at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, before moving on to Dunkin' in Dundalk. The caravan will take Cheerleaders, mascots, Pep Band members and Ravens Legends to various schools and partner locations, including Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln (1845 East Joppa Road), Safeway (2610 Boston Street), M&T Bank (9840 Reisterstown Road), which will also be donating items to teachers and students at participating schools.

Purple Friday Rallies, presented by Miller Lite - Friday, January 13: The Ravens will bring legends, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, and mascots to two locations in Baltimore Friday night to cap their Playoff Purple Friday Caravan. The locations include Mother's North Grille at 6 p.m. and Looney's Pub Perry Hall at 7:30 p.m. with Miller Lite specials at both.

WEEKLONG EVENTS

Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin': Ravens fans are encouraged to partake in Week of Winning across all official Ravens digital platforms. The contests begin on Monday, January 9, and offer daily prizes all week, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and more.

Playoff Flock Map: Ravens fans across the country can add their location to the new Ravens Playoff Flock Map for a chance to win autographed prizes and share their personalized map on social media. Fans can add find the in the Ravens app or on the official website.

Letters to the Ravens: Junior Ravens Flock members are encouraged to send in letters and drawings to be hung on the walls at the Under Armor Performance Center to wish the Ravens luck in the Playoffs. Parents can post their artwork to social media using the hashtag #LettersToTheRavens or send by mail to M&T Bank Stadium for consideration. Fans can download a template here.

Light up Baltimore: The Ravens encourage all businesses across Maryland and the surrounding areas to light up their offices purple in support of the Ravens' playoff run. Participating offices can post their photos on social media using the phrase "Playoffs #ANDFOOTBALL."

Information for all events and a complete schedule can also be found on the official website.