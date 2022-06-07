Ravens lock up top draft pick Kyle Hamilton to rookie contract

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have locked up their top-overall draft pick.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, the 14th overall selection out of Notre Dame, signed his rookie contract Tuesday, the Ravens announced.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hamilton agreed to a four-year, $16.255 million deal with a $9 million signing bonus.

That now leaves the Ravens with five 2022 draft picks still unsigned — second-rounder LB David Ojabo and fourth-rounders CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, P Jordan Stout, TE Charlie Kolar and T Daniel Faalele.

The Ravens have now locked up both of their first round draft picks. Center Tyler Linderbaum signed his rookie contract on June 2.

The Ravens also announced on Tuesday they signed rookie fourth-round draft pick Damarion Williams.

They start the preseason at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 11, and kickoff the regular season at the New York Jets on Sept. 11.