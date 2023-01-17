Ravens fans react to playoff loss: 'They beat themselves'

BALTIMORE — It’s a bitter sight the Baltimore Ravens were hoping to avoid.

The Ravens locker room - empty Monday, less than a day after the season's untimely ending.

As the loss sunk in for those players, fans at Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Dundalk spoke with WMAR to share their thoughts about the loss.

"I was disappointed," said Donald Collins, a Ravens fan. "The Ravens - as usual - they beat themselves."

Baltimore came up just short, 24-17 against the division rival Bengals, behind a valiant effort from 2nd-string quarterback Tyler Huntley.

What could they have done differently?

"Defense and less turnovers, and better offensive plays," said Kevin Harris. "That’s all there is, that’s all you need."

Now, fans look to the future - not just of the team, but of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"If he could’ve played, I think he would have," said Harris. "If we had Lamar, I promise you we’d be in the playoffs.”

"We would've had a good chance," shared Brett Oxendine, a Ravens fan.

Should the Ravens re-sign Lamar Jackson? The mandate from fans we surveyed: yes.

“I believe so," said Collins. "We need him. We need him."

Ravens fans wish they could've seen Jackson out there on Sunday, but it's not all doom-and-gloom.

"Gus Bus, JK, we got our tight ends, we need another receiver," said Oxendine. "We should be good to go."