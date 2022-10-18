Ravens fans come together for annual Purple Evening event

BALTIMORE — Monday evening was a celebration for the ladies at the annual "A Purple Evening" event. It's an annual gathering hosted by the Baltimore Ravens.

It was a ladies night out at the M&T Bank Stadium for the event, giving a chance to catch a piece of the Baltimore Ravens team.

"I think about 15 years ago, the event started with a chance to give women an event that felt a little bit more comfortable. A chance to learn the game, get up close and personal with the players, really get a sense of their personality,” said Josh Lukin, Ravens Director of Brand Strategy and Advertising.

The event starts on the field with the football skills test. Next, fans move to the locker room to get an inside look at where the players get ready for the game.

Then, up to the club level they go for some food, games and the chance to dress like one of the players.

A fan favorite, the meet and greet with autographs, it's a part of the event that's been put on hold for two years since the pandemic.

This year, 22 current players were scheduled to attend.

It’s an activity that typically men take part in, but this event gives women a chance to get in on the action.

"I love that because we get to show our strengths our power, how we can exercise and do the same things that they do on the field,” said a fan.

One thing's for sure, the ladies love coming together to celebrate just because they love the Ravens.

"Ladies time to get together, enjoy each other’s company. Unity ladies coming together to celebrate purple and the Ravens,” said another fan.

The event was sold out, with over 4,000 fans in attendance, mostly women. It was definitely a night to remember.