Rally held after Annapolis High School violence

ANNAPOLIS, md. — This morning, there was a rally at Annapolis High School after two students were injured in a large fight on Wednesday morning.

Both were taken to the hospital with what's being described as stabbing or cutting wounds, that are considered serious and non-life threatening.

The rally was made up of parents and community members holding signs to encourage kids arriving at school.

Among the organizations that participated are Grandmeres Touch, Freedom Fighters, the Caucus of African American Leaders, We Care and Friends, Rebuilding Recreating the Maternal Village, city and county officials, and the Annapolis High School PTSA (although this will not be an official PTSA event).

Seven arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police say they will continue to review video evidence and interview students about this fight.

So far, the student with a knife has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police found a knife on another student that was not used during the fight and charged him with second-degree assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The other five students face charges of second-degree assault.

Stay with WMAR-2 News for the latest.