Pushing for social justice, unity awareness with an Annapolis festival

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers meet in Annapolis every year to try and improve our state.

On Monday, it wasn't just legislators making a difference. Local leaders and celebrities gathered to announce a festival next weekend.

These leaders thinks it's a perfect time to bring awareness for social justice and unity.

The festival will run July 22 through July 24. This will be a local celebrity filled weekend to spread awareness on the topic of social justice and to unity through sports for equality of all people.

The Social Justice Celebrity Charity weekend will have a celebrity yacht cruise Thursday night, Friday they will have youth basketball clinics and art workshops, top off by a police vs fireman basketball game Saturday followed by the Stephen Jackson Celebrity all-star game.

These young entertainers grew up in this town not to long ago and they want to continue to see their city thrive.

"This whole weekend is about positive energy. Everyone is together, everyone is one and we're all celebration with each other."

Rudy Gay and Jacoby Jones will also be in attendance!