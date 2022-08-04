"Pushed to his limits": Man accused of shooting roommate several times with shotgun

COLUMBIA, Md. — A verbal argument between Columbia roommates ends in gunfire.

It happened Tuesday around 7:45pm in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace.

Responding officers found 55-year-old Zongping Zhang, standing at the front door of his townhome holding a 12 gauge shotgun.

He dropped the weapon, when ordered by police and was taken into custody.

Inside the home by a stairwell, officers found 49-year-old Matthew Ng bleeding profusely from multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of the body.

Seven spent shotgun rounds were recovered from the scene. At last check, Ng is still hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

According to charging documents, other residents inside the home at the time told police that the two men had been arguing all day over living conditions and personal property.

While in custody Zhang said he'd been "pushed to his limits, went to his bedroom and retrieved his gun."

Zhang is currently being held without bail on first degree attempted murder charges. Online court records show a preliminary court hearing scheduled for September 1.