Man arrested for shooting roommate in Howard County

Howard County police
Posted at 10:47 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 13:20:44-04

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police have charged and arrested 55-year-old Zongping Zhang at his residence in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace after shooting his roommate.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, and they found 49-year-old Matthew Ng suffering from shotgun wounds.

Ng was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he currently remains. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Zhang is charged with attempted first-and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and a weapon violation.

He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

