Push to change ghost gun laws in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Moms Demand Action was in Annapolis to speak against ghost guns.

The so-called ghost guns are untraceable firearms that are typically assembled by the user. They do not have any identification or serial numbers on them, making it nearly impossible to trace.

Advocates from around the state stood in front of the Thurgood Marshall statue to ask for ghost guns to be illegal in Maryland.

Melissa Ladd is with Moms Demand Action and says she's been focused for the last five years to get ghost guns banned.

"Gun traffickers are using them as a weapon of choice, prohibitive purchasers can also get a hold of them and unfortunately minors are purchasing them online," Ladd said.

Gun legislation is not new to Annapolis, law makers have been discussion ghost guns for the last few years. Some legislators believe there are rules on the books now that are there to keep us safe.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga has supported crime legislation in the past. She believes the laws are already on the books and are being ignored. Delegate Szeliga says she can't get organizations like Moms Demand Action to support making it a felony to steal a gun, it is only a misdemeanor now in Maryland.

"Instead of prosecuting those people, we're focused on a ghost gun? Someone making a gun on a computer, that's crazy. Lets focus our energy on things that are going to matter, things that are going to turn the violent crises around in Baltimore City," Szeliga said.