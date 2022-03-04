ANNAPOLIS, Md — There's a push in Annapolis to legalize marijuana by this summer.

Senator Jill Carter is proposing a bill that would make the sale of marijuana to those 21 and older legal in Maryland.

Senator Carter's bill says it would be legal to have up to four ounces on you.

A portion of the marijuana tax money would go to communities impacted by drugs.

"60 percent of those revenues would go to local jurisdictions, to those specific targeted communities," said Senator Carter. "The majority of those most harmed by the war on drugs."

If Maryland makes recreational marijuana legal, it will be the 19th state.