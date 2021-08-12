Protesters push for payment over Kodi Gaines' shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A jury ruled in his favor, but he still has nothing to use to help his son.

On Thursday, he led a protest outside the Baltimore County courthouse over the lack of action.

Corey Cunningham is the father of Kodi Gaines.

The county recently settled over the death of Kodi's mother, Korryn Gaines, but hasn't done the same regarding Kodi's injuries.

Cunningham says those injuries will impact Kodi for life.

"My son has physical and mental scars from the situation, still gets upset from seeing police cars, still has nightmares from the situation that went on, he'll never get the closure with his mother about what happened or grow up with his mother so those are mental scars that he's got to go with the rest of his life. These things don't go away," he said. "The wound to his face doesn't go away. It may fade a little bit but it's still there. His elbow being shot by a Baltimore County police officer, he lives with that every day."

Last week when the settlement over Korryn's death was finalized, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county was committed to doing right by the Gaines family, adding more work remains to make that happen.

