Baltimore County finalizes $3 million settlement in Korryn Gaines case

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Nearly five years after being shot and killed by a police officer, Baltimore County has finalized a settlement in the Korryn Gaines case.

Baltimore County will pay $3 million to the family of Gaines.

Civil litigation in the wrongful death case has been ongoing for years. In February 2018, a jury awarded the family $38 million on grounds that the officer's deadly force was unreasonable.

A year later, a judge overturned the jury's decision citing qualified immunity protected the officer from civil liability.

An appeals court then overruled that judge leading to the case currently before the court.

The police encounter with Gaines began the morning of August 1, 2016.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a statement on the settlement:

“We have remained committed doing right by the family of Korryn Gaines and this resolution is an important step towards closure and healing for our community. While we have made tremendous progress, we also recognize that more work remains, which is why our administration continues our efforts to rebuild trust, ensure accountable policing, and build a more just future for every resident.”