Protection for student-athletes signed into law; named in honor of Elijah Gorham

BALTIMORE — A new law just signed by the governor seeks to protect student-athletes from serious injuries on the field.

It was named after former Mervo High School football player Elijah Gorham. He died nearly a month after suffering a serious head injury during a game against Dunbar High School last fall.

The law requires all middle and high schools in Maryland to develop emergency action plans for all of their athletic venues. This includes having defibrillators and cooling equipment available in case a student-athlete suffers a serious injury or heat stroke.

The law also requires emergency plans be rehearsed in-person before each sport's season. The coaching staff needs to be trained to use that equipment.

On Wednesday, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $345,000 settlement for the family of Elijah Gorham. When that settlement was awarded, Baltimore City Schools said they will be putting new safety protocols in place. Those new measures include hiring athletic trainers at each City school and improving emergency response times with first responders.

This is one of 103 new bills signed by Governor Hogan Thursday. Click here to see the full list.