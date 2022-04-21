Governor Hogan signs 103 bills into law, one of which provides tax incentives

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan, with Speaker of the House Adrian Jones and Melony Griffith, the President Pro Tem of the Senate, signed 103 bills into law.

One provides tax incentives for existing and new manufacturers to keep them or get them to come to Maryland. Governor Hogan also signed a law that makes it illegal to declaw a cat. Maryland is the second state to do that so far.

Another new law sets the standard for environmental projects.

"We are continuing our commitment to environmental stewardship by becoming the first state in the nation to leverage private capital in ways that benefit water quality and conservation projects," said Hogan.

Another new law removes dangerous chemicals used to fight fires. It's called the George "Walter" Taylor Act, a firefighter who died from cancer linked to his job as a fireman.

"Protect our firefighters and first responders from toxic chemicals," said Hogan.

Governor Hogan said one of his more important bill packages this session involved crime. He signed a violent crime bill into law today.

"Violent crime continues to be Maryland's top priority and today we are signing our judicial transparency act so the public knows more about to sentences handed down for violent criminals," said Hogan.

The governor felt the bill was watered down because it did not name the judges but identifies sentencing by districts. Another crime bill enacted helps with how police catch criminals.

"We're further expanding our warrant apprehension efforts, strengthening prosecution on gun crimes," said Hogan.