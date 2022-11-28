Prosecutors seek jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner accused of shooting husband at D.C. hotel

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.

Shanteari Weems allegedly shot James Weems at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., after she'd confronted him about sexually abusing multiple children at her Owings Mills daycare.

Sentencing has been scheduled for February 3. According to WJLA, Weems' attorneys are asking the judge to impose a lighter jail term.

Meanwhile, James is set to go on trial in Maryland beginning next year on May 22.