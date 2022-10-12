Proposed bill aimed to fight blight paused after concerns about execution

BALTIMORE — City leaders spent Tuesday afternoon discussing a bill that would fine vacant property owners for every emergency they respond to after the first in a year’s span.

Palestine Boone in East Baltimore can count the number of occupied homes on her block on two hands, outnumbered easily by the ones that stand boarded up and vacant.

As for emergencies like last week where a man had to be rescued from a partially collapsed vacant house inch closer to home for her, she’s hopeful for solutions from officials in City Hall where a few proposals are on the table like Bill 22-0204.

After the first 311 complaint, the proposed bill would charge vacant property owners $100, the third 200, fourth 300 and the fine amount increases significantly from there.

WMAR asked Boone about her thoughts on the bill’s potential impact and if she supported it.

“No,” she replied. “Because the people that own these houses have just said the heck with them. The fines? What are the fines going to do? What’s going to make them have to pay the fine?”

That question from North Dallas Street was an echoed concern in council chambers.

City agencies say it would add administrative burden in their attempt to collect the fines and complicate the the likelihood of those homes being rehabilitated.

“All the while it remains unclear if this legislation would compel a property owner to abate the vacant building notice more expeditiously,” explained DHCD Deputy Commissioner Jason Hessler.

He pointed out many vacant properties across the city are owned by those who have died or have a defunct businesses.

The penalty for failing to pay the fines proposed in the legislation would revoke the vacant structure’s registration which officials caution would do more harm than good.

“The registration is critical. I go into code map and I can see information. If I don’t have information I can get Director to give it to me and we can try and find the owner,” expressed in the hearing.

While officials work on a path forward, Boone worries those at the root of the problem would never be held accountable.

“It ain’t gone affect their credit rating it’s nothing they’re going to take from them. They don’t care,” Boone said.

While council members didn’t vote on the bill Tuesday, they’ll consider proposed amendments and schedule another hearing in the near future.