Property management at condemned building agrees to pay stipend until building is brought to code

BALTIMORE — A follow-up to a condemned apartment building we first told you about Tuesday.

Tenants have less week to move out many them either on Section 8 or receiving other form ID assistance.

RELATED: Condemned apartment building leaves tenants worried about where they're going to live

Originally property management at 1801 North Rosedale was not going to help with relocation.

But during a meeting the Department of Housing says property management agreed to pay residents a weekly stipend until the building is brought up to code.

One woman says she was brought into an empty apartment where she was given $200 cash.

WMAR-2 News attempted to talk to property management but they were not interested in answering any questions.

Right now, it’s unclear how long it’ll take you bring the building up to code.