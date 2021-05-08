Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Priority enrollment launches at Baltimore City schools

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_57609686875.png
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 13:12:52-04

BALTIMORE, md. — Starting May 10, you can sign your Priority 1 pre-K and kindergarten student up for a Baltimore City school. The programs are open to all eligible City Schools families.

Due to limited space, City Schools uses a priority system to enroll pre-k children. For kindergarten, every child who turns five by September 1 must be enrolled in school according to state law.

The Priority 1 system includes children that will be 4 years old by September 1 and are considered low income or are homeless or receive special education services.

Priority 2 enrollment begins on July 1. The Priority 2 system includes children that will be four years old by September 1 but are not considered low income, are not homeless, or do not receive special education services.

Click here for more info.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020