Priority enrollment launches at Baltimore City schools

BALTIMORE, md. — Starting May 10, you can sign your Priority 1 pre-K and kindergarten student up for a Baltimore City school. The programs are open to all eligible City Schools families.

Due to limited space, City Schools uses a priority system to enroll pre-k children. For kindergarten, every child who turns five by September 1 must be enrolled in school according to state law.

The Priority 1 system includes children that will be 4 years old by September 1 and are considered low income or are homeless or receive special education services.

Priority 2 enrollment begins on July 1. The Priority 2 system includes children that will be four years old by September 1 but are not considered low income, are not homeless, or do not receive special education services.

