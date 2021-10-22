President Biden talks infrastructure at town hall in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A big night for President Joe Biden as he addressed the nation from Baltimore about key issues facing the country.

The president spoke tonight during a 90 minutes town hall at Baltimore Center Stage.

President Biden also used this night to sell the country on his legislative agenda.

"Yes, it’s a large economic package to expand the social safety net and invest in the country’s infrastructure."

Hundreds of people were in attendance for the town hall at Baltimore Center Stage.

The President using his third town hall since he took office to sell the country on his legislative agenda.

He says he’s confident Congress will soon reach a deal to pass the massive infrastructure and social spending measures.

“If we can’t eventually unite this country, we are in deep trouble. Bottom line do you think you’ll get a deal. I do think I’ll get a deal,” he said.

The town hall also comes after the president’s administration rolled out its plans to vaccinate young kids.

He says the country has enough vaccine for 28 million eligible children ages 5 to 11 and is ready to get shots into arms once FDA approved.

“My expectations it will be ready in the near term. Meaning weeks not months and months," he continued.

The President also addressed vaccine mandates and whether first responders should stay home if they don’t get the shots.

He says they should, adding mandates are working.

“I waited until July to talk about mandating, because I tried everything else possible. The mandates are working.”

With supply chain issues driving up prices and leaving shelves empty at grocery stores, the president says he’s willing to use the National Guard to help amid a truck driver shortage.

“The answer is yes if we can’t increase the number of truckers which we are in the process of doing.”

President Biden also says he supports investing in police department across the country with a focus on community policing.

He says he’s against defunding the police.

“I call for more money for police to go to community policing, as well as dealing with psychologist and others working with police departments.”