Preakness will allow 10,000 fans at Pimlico on May 15

BALTIMORE — The Preakness will return with limited fans on May 15.

It will be limited to a crowd of 10,000 when it returns as the second jewel of the Triple Crown Series at Pimlico Race Course.

The decision to include fans was made in consultation with and by approval of local and state health and governmental authorities and includes the approval for a limited number of fans for Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, May 14.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 5. Tickets will be available for Preakness Day and Black-Eyed Susan Day at www.preakness.com, by emailing tix@preakness.com or by calling the Preakness 146 Box Office toll-free at 1-877-206-8042, Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.

As a result of the enhanced health protocols and required social distancing guidelines, seating has been changed to reflect altered ticket options and viewing locations.

Existing ticket holders, those who opted to carry over their tickets from Preakness 145 due to COVID-19 restrictions, will have the opportunity to relocate to the nearest equivalent seating area for this year’s event beginning on March 24.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions however, InfieldFest, the beloved annual music festival tradition at the Preakness, will not take place.

Instead, a new, socially distant live component, Preakness LIVE, will run concurrently with the television broadcast and will be livestreamed featuring musical entertainment that will celebrate Baltimore’s richness and diversity.

Tickets for Preakness LIVE will be announced in the coming weeks.