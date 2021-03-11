Preakness returns to Pimlico May 15

BALTIMORE — As restrictions start to loosen in the state, the Maryland Jockey Club on Thursday announced the return of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

Last year's race was postponed to October 3 amid the pandemic, and had no live crowd in attendance.

This year's 146th running will take place May 15, as the middle jewel between the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan said large venues such as Pimlico could reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Although Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says the city isn't yet ready to reopen at the state's pace, meaning it's unclear how many people will be allowed to attend.

Ticket information for Preakness Day and Black-Eyed Susan Day will be announced shortly.