Powerball winner has Maryland connection

ALTADENA, Calif. — Someone in Southern California won the coveted $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. It started out as $1.9 billion, but by the time drawing rolled around, the total jackpot had grown to more than $2 billion. But it's not just the ticketholder that gets the prize, the store that sold it gets a reward too.

The owner of the gas station that sold that winning ticket has a Baltimore connection. He is the father-in-law of a former Ravens player.

Domata Peko played for the Ravens in 2019, and his father-in-law owns the winning gas station. That means Peko's father-in-law will get $1 million.

He said he'll share the winnings with his family.

But the person in California wasn't the only winner, one person in Catonsville also won $1 million.

Over the past few weeks as the Powerball grew, two Marylanders also won big in the lottery, each with a million dollar ticket of their own.

