Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball Lottery

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 04, 2022
MARYLAND — There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.

There were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in Calvert County and Baltimore City. Powerball has nine prize tiers ranging from $4 up to the jackpot.

The big winners were sold at Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and Giant #146 at Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Maryland retailers sold 151,613 winning tickets in the Wednesday's drawing.

The Powerball Jackpot is now worth $1.5 billion with cash value of $745.9 million.

The next drawing is this Saturday at 11 p.m.

