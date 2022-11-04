Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball Lottery

MARYLAND — There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.

There were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in Calvert County and Baltimore City. Powerball has nine prize tiers ranging from $4 up to the jackpot.

The big winners were sold at Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and Giant #146 at Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Maryland retailers sold 151,613 winning tickets in the Wednesday's drawing.

The Powerball Jackpot is now worth $1.5 billion with cash value of $745.9 million.

The next drawing is this Saturday at 11 p.m.