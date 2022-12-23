Power outages, downed trees hit Baltimore area on wintry Friday

BALTIMORE — Reports of downed trees and widespread power outages were affecting central Maryland, as an arctic blast moved in on a windy and rainy Friday.

More than 29,000 BGE customers were without power shortly before noon, and the outage numbers appeared to be growing. Major areas of impact included the Garrison Forest area of Owings Mills, which had more than 2,000 without power; west Towson near Bellona Avenue, with more than 800 without power; North Franklintown/Route 40 area of west Baltimore, with more than 700 affected; Rolling Road near Route 40 in Catonsville, which had more than 570 without power; southern Hampden, with more than 580 without power; Maryland Avenue area of Charles Village, with more than 500 without power; and Cedonia in northeast Baltimore, which had about 500 without power near Gardenvillage Park.

Downed trees were blocking Philadelphia Road in Harford County's Joppa community, and Loch Raven Boulevard near Sherwood Avenue in north Baltimore.

WMAR Downed tree blocks Loch Raven Boulevard in north Baltimore



MTA suspended light rail service in northern Baltimore due to downed trees on the overhead wires.

Light Rail Weather Related Service Advisory -- Due to the high winds and downed trees on the overhead wires just north of Falls Road station, Light Rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road is temporarily suspended. A bus b... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 23, 2022

This is no joke, some HUGE trees are coming down. pic.twitter.com/6pdaI0dkDx — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) December 23, 2022

