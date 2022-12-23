Watch Now
Power outages, downed trees hit Baltimore area on wintry Friday

Posted at 12:02 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 12:35:03-05

BALTIMORE — Reports of downed trees and widespread power outages were affecting central Maryland, as an arctic blast moved in on a windy and rainy Friday.

More than 29,000 BGE customers were without power shortly before noon, and the outage numbers appeared to be growing. Major areas of impact included the Garrison Forest area of Owings Mills, which had more than 2,000 without power; west Towson near Bellona Avenue, with more than 800 without power; North Franklintown/Route 40 area of west Baltimore, with more than 700 affected; Rolling Road near Route 40 in Catonsville, which had more than 570 without power; southern Hampden, with more than 580 without power; Maryland Avenue area of Charles Village, with more than 500 without power; and Cedonia in northeast Baltimore, which had about 500 without power near Gardenvillage Park.

Downed trees were blocking Philadelphia Road in Harford County's Joppa community, and Loch Raven Boulevard near Sherwood Avenue in north Baltimore.

MTA suspended light rail service in northern Baltimore due to downed trees on the overhead wires.

