Portion of North Avenue to reopen nearly 5 months after sinkhole discovered

BALTIMORE — A portion of North Avenue will reopen Monday as repairs to an underground utility line are completed.

This past July, the 700 block of E. North Avenue was closed to traffic because of a sinkhole in the sidewalk. Extensive repairs had to be made to the underground utilities in this area, including the construction of a new concrete storm drain.

The North Avenue roadway will partially reopen to through traffic between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue by 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Once the roadway is partially reopened to traffic, the dedicated westbound bus/bike lane between Homewood Ave and Boone Street will remain closed for continued utility and roadway restoration work. Homewood Avenue between North Avenue and East 20th Street will also remain closed until all work is complete.

No timeline was given when those repairs will be complete.

Those who lost their homes to the sinkhole haven't caught a break. Homeowners say they are paying for a mortgage on a house that doesn't exist.

One homeowner sent WMAR-2 News a letter from the city's law department saying it won't pay for the damages as they weren't properly notified about the problem.