Large sinkhole on North Avenue; several homes condemned

Baltimore city officials are condemning several rowhouses this afternoon, after a large sinkhole developed in the sidewalk on North Avenue, just east of Greenmount, in Baltimore.

Baltimore's fire union reported it today; it's in the sidewalk outside 722 and 724 East North Avenue.

Councilman Stokes on scene.



Stokes says there's structural concern for vacant & nearby occupied home, adding "It's already started to shift."

There is concern about the structural safety of the house where the concrete collapsed.

BGE is on the scene along with the city's housing department, and City Councilman Robert Stokes. The gas was shut down, and bus traffic is being rerouted. American Red Cross was also on scene to assist occupants of one of the homes.

There are concerns that vibrations from traffic could make it worse.

Both houses date to 1920 and are listed as rentals, according to online property records. No. 722 was valued at $13,000, and No. 724 was valued at $38,000.

Multiple city agencies on scene in the 700 block of E. North Ave following sidewalk collapse and sinkhole formation.



Officials on scene tell the issue started Saturday.



DHCD inspector writing up CONDEMNED signage.



Currently 4 occupied rowhomes in immediate area.

