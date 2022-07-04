Watch Now
Large sinkhole on North Avenue; several homes condemned

Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 16:43:25-04

Baltimore city officials are condemning several rowhouses this afternoon, after a large sinkhole developed in the sidewalk on North Avenue, just east of Greenmount, in Baltimore.

Baltimore's fire union reported it today; it's in the sidewalk outside 722 and 724 East North Avenue.

There is concern about the structural safety of the house where the concrete collapsed.

BGE is on the scene along with the city's housing department, and City Councilman Robert Stokes. The gas was shut down, and bus traffic is being rerouted. American Red Cross was also on scene to assist occupants of one of the homes.

There are concerns that vibrations from traffic could make it worse.

Both houses date to 1920 and are listed as rentals, according to online property records. No. 722 was valued at $13,000, and No. 724 was valued at $38,000.

